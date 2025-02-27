Logo Unveiled for the 150th Anniversary of the Town of New Glasgow’s Incorporation

The Town of New Glasgow and the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary Committee, unveiled a logo created for the 150th anniversary of the town`s incorporation.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks, who co-chairs the committee along with Jack Kyte, said they will officially launch the celebrations on May 6, the 150th anniversary of the town`s incorporation.

Dicks said there is a lot of work that goes into celebrating such a milestone, adding they have been working on it for a while now. She called the anniversary a great opportunity to celebrate the town in many different ways.

A release from the town states the celebrations throughout the year will include a series of free community events, festivals and events collaborations, showcases of musical and artistic performances and exhibits, collaborations with the business community, an international town criers competition, enhanced beautification, Mayor’s Teas, as well as several legacy projects and even a few surprises.