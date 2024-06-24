Lois Landry seeks District 2 Seat on Richmond County Council

Recently retired principal Lois Landry is running in the upcoming Richmond County municipal election. She will run in District 2 on Isle Madame.

A well known educator and community volunteer, Landry has worked extensively in disability advocacy and has passionately pursued the return of skilled trades to the local school system.

She hopes to bring her leadership experience and passion for working with people to the municipal council table. A lifelong resident of the Northside, Lois lives with her husband, Mac, and son, Frankie in Poulamon.