Loney Bowl Cancelled This Year

No Loney Bowl game will be played this year. The governing body for university sports in Atlantic Canada, the AUS has determined that no Loney Bowl will be played this year, due to controversy surrounding the 2017 season.

Issues around player eligibility this year with Saint Mary’s resulted in an internal investigation, where it was determined that a conference championship final will not be played this season. Therefore, Acadia, who won the regular season, will advance to the U-Sports Uteck Bowl.