Long term care facility teams with enterprise network on inclusion pilot project

The Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network and the Glen Haven Manor are teaming up on a new employment inclusion pilot project. Four new jobs are being created with preference given to local First Nations and African Nova Scotian Canadians. Those hired will work in service support roles in a three month rotation, through resident support, nutritional and environment services. If the placement is a good fit for both sides, the worker will be given a chance to continue in a full-time position and participate in the Manor’s customized certified care assistant program in the fall.

Manor CEO Lisa Smith says it’s an exciting development, adding being diverse is important to Glen Haven.

There are 202 residents at Glen Haven Manor in long term care and 20 in assisted living. It also employs 300 people.