Long Term Care Home in Riverton Evacuated

Residents of a long term care home in Pictou County were evacuated as a precaution on Sunday.

The Pictou County Emergency Management Organization says the evacuation occurred at Valley View Villa in Riverton at around 2:30, due to an unknown source of what appeared to be an air quality issue in the facility.

Local fire departments, Emergency Health Services, Pictou County District RCMP, Pictou County Emergency Management Organization and staff of Valley View Villa coordinated the evacuation of about 130 residents to the Aberdeen Hospital, Riverview Home and the Plymouth Fire Department

At 8:30 last night, the area was deemed safe for re-entry and residents were being transported back to the facility.

The cause of the air quality smell is currently being investigated by the Eureka Fire Department, the New Glasgow Fire Hazmat Team and Valley View Villa staff.