Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Long-Time Municipal Councillors Hughie Stewart in Antigonish County and Pictou County’s David Parker Announce Retirements

Aug 26, 2024 | Local News

Two veteran municipal councillors have announced they will not be re-offering in October’s municipal elections.

Antigonish County District 3 Councillor Hughie Stewart says he is retiring from municipal politics after three decades in office. Stewart thanks the people of Antigonish County and in particular the residents of District 3 for their support, adding it was an honour to serve.

Pictou County District 7 Councillor David Parker says he will not be seeking re-election in October’s vote, adding it’s time to leave the playing field and allow for an orderly succession. He has represented District 7 on Council for 24 years.

Parker thanks the many councillors he has served with, the dedicated staff who implemented council’s policies and the volunteers and elected people he served with on many boards and committees. Parker also thanked the residents of District 7 for their support, saying it was a great privilege to carry their concerns forward and assist them with various issues.


