Long-time Officer Nick Hirtle named Deputy Chief of New Glasgow Regional Police

New Glasgow Regional Police has a new Deputy Chief.

New Glasgow native Nick Hirtle, who has been a member of the town’s police force since 2007 assumed his new role on January 6th.

Police Chief Ryan Leil says Hirtle’s dedication to New Glasgow and his extensive experience make him an exceptional leader in the organization. Leil adds Hirtle’s commitment to fostering strong community relationships and promoting public safety aligns perfectly with the vision of New Glasgow Regional Police.

As Deputy Chief, Hirtle will focus on advancing community policing initiatives, supporting the professional development of officers and ensuring New Glasgow Regional Police remains a leader in innovative and compassion policing.