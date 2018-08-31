Long-time Pictou County Coach and Mentor Leo Fahey Passes

A well-known coach, mentor and volunteer in Pictou County has died. Leo Fahey who coached local youth in a variety of sports for more than six decades was 93.

Fahey arrived in Pictou County from New Waterford in 1947, and coached in hockey, track and field, and rugby, and instructed at a number of baseball and hockey schools.

Fahey was also a gifted athlete, excelling in boxing, hockey and baseball. He captured the Maritime Featherweight Amateur Boxing Championship and won scoring titles in three different hockey leagues in the region.

Fahey was inducted into the Canadian Boxing, Nova Scotia, Pictou County and Cape Breton Sports Halls of Fames.