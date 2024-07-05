Long time Resident Sheila Sears to seek Liberal nomination in Provincial Riding of Antigonish

Long time Antigonish County resident Sheila Sears will seek the nomination as the Liberal candidate in the provincial riding of Antigonish.

Sears began her nursing career in 1981. She has practised as a nurse across the country, as well as Belize, Guatemala and Saudi Arabia. In Public Health she served in roles in Sri Lanka and First Nations communities in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

Locally, with the Guysborough Antigonish Strait Health Authority and Nova Scotia Health, Sears served in various roles including manager of primary care and director of public health.

Sears was also active in the community serving on several boards. Mostly recently she was a co-founder and treasuer of Syria Antigonish Families Embrace.