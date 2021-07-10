Motorists travelling across the Canso Causeway will be welcomed to Cape Breton Island with a new sign in Mikmaq, Pjila’si Unama’kik. Unama’kik is the word Mi’kmaq used to refer to Cape Breton and loosely translates to “Land of Fog”. Pjila’si in Mi’kmaq loosely means “Welcome: Come in and Sit Down”. At a ceremony on Friday, […]