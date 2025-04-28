Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

“Lore, the Stories We Share” is the Theme of Antigonight this year

Apr 28, 2025 | Local News

The Antigonight Art After Dark Festival has chosen its theme for this year’s event.

The festival’s artistic director Kyra Lambert says the 2025 theme is “Lore, the Stories We Share”

 

Antigonight this year will be held on September 19th and 20th.

The festival will soon be open for submissions for projects to presented at this year’s event.

There will be a Community Engagement Session on May 13th at the Peoples Place Library at 6:30.  The session will answer questions on a variety of topics including sponsorships, and art submissions.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year