“Lore, the Stories We Share” is the Theme of Antigonight this year

The Antigonight Art After Dark Festival has chosen its theme for this year’s event.

The festival’s artistic director Kyra Lambert says the 2025 theme is “Lore, the Stories We Share”

Antigonight this year will be held on September 19th and 20th.

The festival will soon be open for submissions for projects to presented at this year’s event.

There will be a Community Engagement Session on May 13th at the Peoples Place Library at 6:30. The session will answer questions on a variety of topics including sponsorships, and art submissions.