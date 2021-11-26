Lost: 2 black German Shepherds. Very friendly. If found, please call 902-318-4674.
HWY 104 is now open. Safe travels!
HWY 104 closed b/w exits 38 & 39 #HavreBoucher due to vehicle fire. Traffic is being rerouted. HWY expected to be closed for next hour.
Journalist and Author Linden MacIntyre to Receive an Honoura...5:15 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University is recognizing one of its own with an honourary degree at fall convocation. The school has announced that 1964 graduate Linden MacIntyre is being acknowledged for his significant contributions to journalism and as an award-winning journalist. MacIntyre had extensive career in journalist, first as a parliamentary correspondent for both the Chronicle-Herald and the […]
Province Identifies 28 new cases of COVID-195:12 pm | Read Full Article
There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province’s Health and Wellness department is also reporting 25 recoveries from the virus. There are 16 new infections in Northern Zone, and 12 in Central Zone. There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash; where 32 residents […]
Sports Roundup – November 216:29 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport The X-Men are this year’s AUS football champions following a 25-17 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters in the Loney Bowl at STFX Stadium. A pair of second half touchdowns by AUS rookie of the year Malcolm Bussey helped lift the X-Men to their 15th overall conference title in team history. Bussey […]