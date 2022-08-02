Lost: A men’s 21 speed bike was lost. The bike is black, with CCM written in blue. If found, please call 902-863-8570
The three levels of government and the community have announced funding commitments of more than $9 million for a new cultural hub for the Town of Pictou. It will be known as the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity. https://bit.ly/3zPXqoh
An art exhibition featuring local Antigonish County students opens this week at the People's Place Library. https://bit.ly/3Qf3qww
Work is underway to find a temporary replacement vessel for the Nova Scotia-PEI ferry service operated by Northumberland Ferries. The ferry service is reduced to one vessel following a fire aboard the MV Holiday Island. https://bit.ly/3BBiAYL
Funding has been provided from all three levels of government and the community to create a new cultural hub in the Town of Pictou. The current deCoste Centre building will be expanded to about 23,000 square feet. It will host a new, modern public library, a fully renovated theatre, visual arts exhibition facilities and meeting […]
Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced plans to host its inaugural East Coast Classics Music Festival and Car Show on September 17th. The event will be held at Riverside International Speedway. It begins in the afternoon with a show and shine, where owners of hots rods, classic, antiques, custom cars and special interest can display their […]
A great result from Antigonish native Siona Chisholm at the World Under 20 Track and Field Championships in Cali, Columbia. Chisholm finished seventh in the women’s 3,000 metres in a time of 9 minutes, 29 point 65 seconds. It’s Chisholm’s first world championship. Facebook Twitter