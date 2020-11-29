Listen Live
Monday night's Bingo at the Louisdale Parish Hall is cancelled. Bingos are cancelled until further notice.
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials have announced ten new cases of COVID-19. http://bit.ly/36ky0k2
New Glasgow Police Resolve Standoff on Archimedes Street4:58 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man following a stand-off in the Archimedes Street area. Police say at around 1:10 this morning, officers were called to a home on that street on a report of a disturbance. Police say after an investigation and a brief interaction with officers, a lone adult male barricaded himself […]
Ten New Cases of Covid-19 in Nova Scotia3:20 pm | Read Full Article
There are ten new cases of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say all of the infections in the Central Zone. The number of active cases of the virus totals 125. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,254 tests on Saturday. Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has had 44,909 negative test results, 200 positive […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to Shut Down Until after th...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to suspend league operations effective Tuesday, December 1st at 12 midnight until the Christmas break is completed in early January. There was considerable discussion among League Governors as to whether the NSJHL should allow the Antigonish Bulldogs, Strait Pirates, the Junior Miners and the […]