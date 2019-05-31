Lost: a sum of money in a brown bank envelope, lost between Sobeys and KFC in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-735-2413
Jason Spracklin's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be 1 hour late this afternoon.
The leader of a local fishermen's association says the spring lobster fishery started out well this year, but there are worries. The price at the wharf is now dropping and catches are declining. https://t.co/Oye3UhnLYg
Local Fisherman Association head says Catches and Prices are...10:41 am | Read Full Article
The head of a local lobster fishing association says the catches this year are average, the prices are below average, and the expenses are above average. Duane Boudreau, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen’s Association, said the season started out will with solid catches for the first two weeks of the season. However, […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop9:56 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost you less to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline dropped 4.6 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline at $1.20.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.21.2 in Cape Breton. Diesel is also down, […]
St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Ok...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in Brantford. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in […]