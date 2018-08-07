Lost: a large sum of money Monday evening outside Avery’s Independent Grocer Store in Guysborough. If found, please turn it into the office at the Independent Grocery Store.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
We received this notice from St. Anne Centre in Arichat:
The St. Anne Centre Emergency Department will be closed August 8, 2018 at 7:00 AM and will reopen August 8, 2018 at 8:00 PM. Closure is due to the unavailability of Physician coverage. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Paintings of 14 saints are being restored at St. Ninian's Cathedral in Antigonish. It's a process that takes time, 4 to 5 weeks per saint. https://t.co/6KFheXYh2T
Paintings at St. Ninian’s Cathedral are being restored10:48 am | Read Full Article
Paintings at a local church are getting a bit of a facelift. Some of the paintings at St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish are returning to their original facades. Michelle Gallinger, fine arts restorer, said the restoration project at St. Ninian’s Cathedral started about 15 years ago when the people with the church looked at getting […]
2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games a Huge Success7:47 am | Read Full Article
The Co-Chairs of the Special Olympics National Summer Games Marc Champoux and Carl Chisholm say it was everything they had hoped for. The games wrapped up on Saturday night with a Closing Ceremonies and an Athletes Dance after competitions were completed earlier in the day. At the closing ceremonies several teams wore t-shirts thanking Antigonish […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]