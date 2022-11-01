An aluminum side ramp was lost from a utility trailer somewhere between Tracadie and Goshen. If found, please call 902-227-5756
Found:
An iPhone on James Street near the Tim Hortons. Call 902-318-7362.
Please be advised that due to a water valve repair, water will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
Two people injured, following stairway collapse in New Glasg...4:00 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stairwell collapsed at an apartment on Washington Street. Police were alerted of the incident shortly before 8 this morning. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second person, a 7-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in […]
RCMP Investigate Break in at Barneys River Fire Hall10:40 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break-in at the Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department. Police say officers were called to the fire hall at around 11 p-m Sunday evening. Investigators say about $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen. The front door was also damaged. Among the items stolen are essential pieces of rescue equipment […]
Cross Country’s Allie Sandluck named AUS Female Athlet...11:41 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Women Cross Country runner Allie Sandluck is the Atlantic University Sport Female Athlete of the Week. The third year human kinetics student from Thorburn was the individual women’s champion at the AUS Cross Country Championship in Charlottetown over the weekend. She bested a field of 49 runners, leading the X-Women to their second […]