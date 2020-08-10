Lost: An Apple Watch gold with a white strap at the Bayfield Beach parking lot Sunday August 9. If found please call 902 899 2946
Stellarton Imposes Restrictions on Water Usage, Antigonish A...11:45 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Stellarton is in stage 1 of its Water Contingency plan. During this time, things like watering lawns or gardens, filling or topping off pools, and washing vehicles is restricted. Residents living in even numbered addresses are permitted the such activities on even calendared days from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 […]
No Active Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:38 am | Read Full Article
Today, the Department of Health and Wellness is reporting there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. To date, Nova Scotia has 66,315 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19. One thousand and seven cases are now resolved. […]
Westville’s Lisa Haley to Coach Hungarian Women’...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]