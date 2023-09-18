Lost: A pair of men’s prescription aviator sunglasses, Ray bans were lost around Easter weekend in Antigonish. If found, please call Amanda at 603-512-4487
The Museum of Industry will be open 9:30am to 4:30 pm today, Sept 17, 2023. Free admission today. Our boardroom will be open and available for those needing to recharge phones or devices.
Storm closures - The following museums will be closed Sunday due to Hurricane Lee. (2023-09-17)
Baile nan Gàidheal | Highland Village
Uniacke Estate Museum Park
Sherbrooke Village
It is with extreme disappointment that we’re forced to cancel the 32nd Annual X-Men Hockey Golf Scramble today. The course is currently under water & is closed for the day. Please stayed tuned with follow up details once we have them sorted out. Keep safe out there. @XMenhockey
Police investigate Arson Pioneer Trail Kinsmen Bridge in New...11:51 am | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in solving an investigation into a fire officers believe was deliberately set on the Pioneer Trail Kinsmen Bridge in the town. Photos released by Police show several planks of the bridge deck were burned. Police believe the incident […]
Nova Scotians Urged to be Ready for Hurricane Lee12:22 pm | Read Full Article
While Hurricane Lee is not expecting to deliver as powerful a punch to the province as Fiona last September, Nova Scotians are being urged to be ready. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says this will be a serious storm, with the potential to cause risks and interrupt power. Fraser encourages local residents to listen to […]
Sports Roundup – September 176:20 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS AUS: X-Women Rugby team plays Acadia in Wolfville at 6. Junior B: Antigonish Bulldogs host the Strait Pirates at the Antigonish Arena tonight at 7:30. U16AAA: In exhibition play in Sackville, the Cabot Highlanders lost 2-0 to the Buccaneers. They take on the Thunder at 10:30 this morning. U18: This weekend’s games have […]