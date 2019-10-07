Lost: a white plastic bag with a Cabot Links logo, containing 2 pair of contact lenses, solution, and eyeglasses case. Possibly lost around the Saputo Centre on St. F.X. Campus. Reward offered! If found, please call 902-318-0085
@HHBridges has shut down the Macdonald bridge to vehicle, pedestrian and bike commuters. Unknown when it will be reopened. Pls use alternate routes.
Mackay bridge is open & flowing nicely
Happy Birthday Madelynn Griffiths of Addington Forks, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
RCMP Kept Busy During Homecoming Weekend in Antigonish2:14 pm | Read Full Article
It was busy homecoming weekend for local RCMP. Between 5 p.m. on Friday evening and Sunday at 7 a.m., Antigonish RCMP issued 65 liquor control act summary offence tickets (SOTs) including 42 for illegal possession, 13 for illegal consumption over 19 and four for illegal consumption under the age of 19, and six for intoxicated […]
Rodger Cuzner Prepares exit from Public Life1:00 pm | Read Full Article
With the federal election upon us, a long-time political vet is getting ready to hang it up. Incumbent Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner decided not to add his name to the ballot this time around and will step down after the October 21 election. Cuzner became an MP in 2000, for the former Bras […]
St. FX honours Athletes and Builders at Hall of Fame Inducti...1:04 pm | Read Full Article
Three athletes and two builders were inducted into the St. FX Sports Hall of Fame last night. The ceremony, the first event of the school’s homecoming, paid tribute to X-Men Hockey standout Andrew Culligan from the 1970’s, 1980’s X-Men Soccer Team star David Liem, and multi-sport athlete Dr. Beth McCharles, an all-star in X-Women […]