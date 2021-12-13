Lost: Dexter the beagle is on the loose on Taylors Road. If you see him, please call 416-804-4434.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province is offering to help Nova Scotians impacted by the heavy rains in late November. http://bit.ly/31RW0v7
Province Identifies 114 New Cases of COVID-195:37 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19. There are 55 new infections in Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, five in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says many of the new infections in the Eastern and Central Zone are linked to […]
Province offers disaster assistance to Nova Scotians Impacte...12:45 pm | Read Full Article
The province is offering disaster financial assistance to Nova Scotians who sustained damage not covered by insurance from the heavy rain and windstorm November 22nd to 24th. Hardest hit by the storm were Antigonish, Inverness and Victoria Counties. Municipal Affairs minister John Lohr says the program will help municipalities, small businesses, not-for-profit groups and residents. It will assist […]
Sports Roundup – December 126:50 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS Under 18 League play, the Weeks Majors defeated Halifax 2-1. Today, the Majors host the Wolfpack at the Wellness Centre at 1. Saturday’s MHL match between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Amherst Ramblers was postponed after a Weeks player tested positive for COVID. All members of the Crushers team are […]