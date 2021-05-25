Lost: bed extender for a half ton truck, lost between Erinville and Sherbrooke. If found, please call 902-318-3129.
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged six people for not following public health orders. http://bit.ly/3oZCCE9
Happy Birthday Colby Peters of Afton, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to the address supplied.
New Glasgow Plans Virtual Meetings over the Next Week on Its...10:51 am | Read Full Article
The Town of New Glasgow is moving into the next phase of seeking public input for its integrated development plan. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the town is holding a series of virtual meetings beginning tonight at 6:30. This evening’s session will focus on Arts and Culture, Business and Tourism. Other sessions are planned for Wednesday, Thursday and […]
New Glasgow Mayor says New Budget Holds the Line but Include...10:45 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says the recently passed town budget is very much a hold-the- line document. The budget kept property tax rates unchanged; at $1.84 per $100 of assessment for residential and $4.45 for commercial. Expenditures were up slightly at $19.6 million in its operating budget, $142,000 more than last year. Dicks says […]
Sports Roundup – May 245:59 am | Read Full Article
Three games into the N-H-L postseason and the Edmonton Oilers are already on the brink of elimination. The Winnipeg Jets have a 3-0 series lead after a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory. Down 4-1, the Jets stormed back with three goals in the third before Nikolaj Ehlers scored the O-T winner. Canadian Dillon Brooks put […]