A bike fell off an SUV this morning between New Glasgow and Antigonish while heading towards Cape Breton. If found phone 902-237-0810 or e-mail is kristagillis_10@hotmail.com
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A bike fell off an SUV this morning between New Glasgow and Antigonish while heading towards Cape Breton. If found phone 902-237-0810 or e-mail is kristagillis_10@hotmail.com
Wreaths and flowers from the Seamen's Memorial in Canso were laid at sea in a ceremony in Chedabucto Bay on Sunday. http://bit.ly/2VT20kO
Craig Slaunwhite wins Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 at ...12:30 pm | Read Full Article
Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay picked up his first win of the season at the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 Sunday afternoon at Scotia Speedworld in Halifax. Slaunwhite had posted three second and one third place finishes this season. Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake finished second while Ashton Tucker of Lyttleton, New Brunswick […]
Wreaths and Flowers laid at Sea from the Seamen’s Memo...8:21 am | Read Full Article
Wreaths and flowers from the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso were laid at sea in a ceremony held Sunday. The wreaths and flowers had been at the memorial for the past week following the Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service. Thirty boats circled Canso Harbour and sailed to Chedubucto Bay, led by the Tiger II with captain Corey […]
Sports Roundup – August 156:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher picked up his third win of the season last night at the Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite continued his podium streak coming home second after battling hard in the final laps with Dylan Blenkhorn who had to settle for third. Ashton Tucker was fourth, followed by Greg Proude. The […]