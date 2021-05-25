Lost: Black backpack diaper bag, lost between Bumper to Bumper (on St. Andrews Street) and the intersection of Main Street and Church Street. Containing diapers and children’s toys. If found, please call 902-397-4607.
Westville Canada Day Festivities Postponed4:29 pm | Read Full Article
Officials in Westville says for the second year in a row there won’t be Canada Day Celebrations in the town on July first because of COVID-19 restrictions. However in a release, organizers aren’t saying the event is cancelled, but rather it is postponed. They are hoping to put together a one-time unique event for the […]
Premier says discussions underway on Reopening Plan; Vaccine...4:18 pm | Read Full Article
When it comes to a reopening plan, the Premier said there are key conditions that need to be met but they are getting there. Premier Iain Rankin said he and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang discussed the reopening before today’s provincial COVID briefing. Rankin said there will be more to offer in the […]
Sports Roundup – May 245:59 am | Read Full Article
Three games into the N-H-L postseason and the Edmonton Oilers are already on the brink of elimination. The Winnipeg Jets have a 3-0 series lead after a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory. Down 4-1, the Jets stormed back with three goals in the third before Nikolaj Ehlers scored the O-T winner. Canadian Dillon Brooks put […]