Lost: Black bag containing keys and other personal belongings on Highway 7 between Liscomb and Sherbrooke. If found please call 902-779-2679
The next couple of weeks will be hectic for Michelle Thompson as she prepares for her new role as Antigonish MLA. http://bit.ly/3mvNCdb
Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Eleven of the cases are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases. Four cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two cases are in Western Zone […]
St. FX University Biology Professor to study how Insects Ove...9:39 am | Read Full Article
A St. FX University biology professor is studying how insects overwinter, particularly under climate change. Jantina Toxopeus has received almost $67,879 in funding for her project from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund, and a matching amount from Research Nova Scotia. Toxopeus says she’s been interested about the topic for the […]
Sports Roundup – August 22 *Updated 7:45 AM*6:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Craig Slaunwhite picked up the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, winning the Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler Twin 75’s. Cole Butcher and Nicholas Naugle were second and third respectively, with Jarrett Butcher and Kyle Reid rounding out the top five. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish led the most laps during the race, […]