Lost: Men’s black Dakota winter jacket in the Antigonish area. If found, please call 902-318-4840.
The Town of Antigonish is looking for feedback from Electric Utility customers as it plots its future. http://bit.ly/38KCPl1
The Town of Westville is conducting a series of studies of its assets. The first report to be completed is on the town's sewer system. http://bit.ly/2GrkBJl
Westville Mayor says REN taking a lead in Local Response to ...10:30 am | Read Full Article
While he hasn’t personally heard from residents regarding the shutdown of the Northern Pulp Mill, Westville’s mayor says the Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network, of which the town is a member, is taking the lead on the issue for the entire county. Westville Mayor Lennie White said he knows members of the REN were involved in figuring […]
Westville seeking several local residents for its Audit Comm...10:21 am | Read Full Article
Westville is looking for a pair of residents interested in sitting on the municipality’s audit committee. Ideal candidates would be financially literate, have an understanding of the town’s economic, operating, and financial risks, and preferable be a member of a professional accounting association. Westville Mayor Lennie White called it a relatively new initiative, noting they […]
X-Women Hockey’s Jamie Johnson named AUS Female Athlet...9:13 am | Read Full Article
Jamie Johnson of the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked StFX X-Women hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport female athlete of the week. A first-year human kinetics student from Victoria, B.C., Johnson earned three wins this week including two shutouts, helping place the X-Women in a tie for first place in the AUS standings. With a […]