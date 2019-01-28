Lost: Black leather wallet, with a small metal emblem/pin in one corner. Lost between Keating Court, through St. F.X. to the Coady institute. If found, please call 587-215-1423.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has announced its 2019 season. There are actors in the cast with local roots, and a Children's show adapted from the work of a Pictou County based author Sheree Fitch. https://t.co/XrNjxbBqwZ
St. FX Sociology Professor Stephen Marmura is the author of a new book, examining the influence of the on-line whistleblower site Wikileaks. https://t.co/QYDAcR5NSU
Antigonish native included in CTV’s music series ̶...12:27 pm | Read Full Article
A musician with local roots is set to hit a national audience next month. Antigonish native T. Thomason is one of the musicians featured in The Launch, a reality music competition series on CTV. The six episode series features 30 artists trying to record an original song. In each episode, 5 artists audition for mentors […]
St. FX Sociology Professor Stephen Marmura looks at the Impa...11:37 am | Read Full Article
The impact of the online whistleblower Wikileaks is explored in a new book by St. FX Sociology Professor Stephen Marmura. His book is entitled “The Wikileaks Paradigm, Paradoxes and Revelations”. The book touches on a number of topics including Wikileaks’ signficance as a novel expression of counterpower, its efforts to engage the public with and without the […]
X-Women Hockey Move Up In U Sports National Rankings11:47 am | Read Full Article
The X Women hockey team moved up two spots in the national rankings. The StFX Women’s Hockey team is ranked fifth in the recent U Sports Top 10 Rankings release this week. They now sit one spot ahead of St. Thomas, who sits atop the AUS rankings, where the X women remain in second spot. […]