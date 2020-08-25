A 12 foot aluminum boat, named ‘Misty River,’ went missing late Sunday night off Cribbons Beach. The boat could have drifted toward the Airsaig or Port Hood area or gone towards Tracadie or Havre Boucher. Reward offered. If found, please call 902-318-8051.
Antigonoish Jr Bulldog toonie tumble draw, #1650 drawn, but not played, next week's draw worth about $1500.
Today is a very special day for those of us who like that ooey gooey concoction served in a boat called the "Banana Split" ----It's the day for it.... So, why not make one yours 🙂
Gas is up and diesel is down6:48 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline prices took a bit of a jump today. Gasoline is up 1.7 cents per litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is 96.6 cents in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s 97.4. The price of diesel is down. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is 88 […]
Lynn Chisholm aims for Inverness council seat6:47 am | Read Full Article
Lynn Chisholm is running for Inverness county council. Chisholm, who was raised in Mabou and now lives in Port Hood, worked as a teacher assistant with the former Strait Regional School Board for 23 years. She said she understands the needs, issues and concerns of local residents, having been a member of several community organizations […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]