Lost Boat

Lost & Found

A 12 foot aluminum boat, named ‘Misty River,’ went missing late Sunday night off Cribbons Beach.  The boat could have drifted toward the Airsaig or Port Hood area or gone towards Tracadie or Havre Boucher.  Reward offered.  If found, please call 902-318-8051.