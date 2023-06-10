Lost: Bookmark

Lost at Pomquet Beach the weekend of June 3-4, a book mark – a teal rope/string with a medallion on either end. One medallion is a polar bear and the other one has a saying on it about adventure. If found, please call (902)863-6310.
Richmond County Adopts Budget1:20 pm | Read Full Article
Residential and commercial tax rates will not increase this year in Richmond County. At a special meeting on June 1, Richmond Municipal Council approved its $16.8-million 2023-2024 budget. The municipality said in a press release issued today that policing and education costs went up a combined $400,000 but that was offset by revenue from rising […]
Policing Issues Raised at Inverness County Council12:40 pm | Read Full Article
Councillors from each Inverness County district each spoke about what they would like to see prioritized by the RCMP during a recent regular meeting. Speeding was a consensus among all councillors. And some have been hearing about issues of vandalism in the county and telephone scams targeting seniors. Councillor John MacLennan said along with speed […]
Sports Roundup – June 106:25 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In AGR Fastpitch last night, the Guysborough Broadhorns had two losses on their home field. In Game 1, St. Joseph’s triumphed 8-1, with Jaron Kennedy getting the win. The second game was much closer, as the St. Andrew’s Flyers outscored Guysborough 2-1. Winning pitcher Rene D’Entremont struck out 15 hitters, while Adam Rodgers […]