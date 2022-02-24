Lost: Boys brown Blundstones at the MICROTEL INN & SUITES BY WYNDHAM on Saturday evening February 19. If found, please call 902-318-4769
The Plymouth Community Centre is getting help from the federal government for renovations. http://bit.ly/35rpH8d
Premier Tim Houston says assuming everything goes well, all COVID-19 public health restrictions will end on March 21st. http://bit.ly/3varmJV
Nova Scotia Summer Fest and Bell Team Up for Three Part Mini...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Summer Fest is teaming up with Bell Media on a three-part mini-series. “Songs and Stories” will feature well-known national and regional entertainers. It will be filmed from May 16th to 20th at Crystal Cliffs. Nova Scotia Summer Fest Association and St. FX University have reached a partnership agreement for in-kind use of Crystal […]
Federal Government supports Renovations at Plymouth Communit...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County’s Plymouth Community Centre has made some renovations, with help from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Plymouth Community and Recreation Centre Association has received $33,587 through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The federal funding allowed the association to upgrade the main entrance with wider, electric-operated doors, install […]
Riverside International Speedway’s Summer Sizzler set ...11:41 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway has announced plans for its Summer Sizzler presented by Wilson Equipment, set for August 20th. The event will include a $5,000-to-win 150-lap feature for the Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series, a $1,000-to-win feature for the Passione Flooring East Coast Mini Stock Tour and the only visit of the year for the […]