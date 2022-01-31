Lost: Brown leather wallet while walking from X lane back to campus via Highland. If found, please call Cale at (902) 301-1717
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Rte 460 in Guysborough with driver Kelly MacDonald, and serving SAERC, Tamarac Education Centre, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Road conditions this morning for Monastery Petro Can, mostly clear with moisture present, some slippery sections in Cape Breton. Updates after 1 and 5 today, drive carefully.
Nova Scotia was 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, 425 Ne...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today. The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases […]
Province reports 331 people in Hospital with COVID-19; 503 N...2:07 pm | Read Full Article
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
Sports Roundup – January 305:58 am | Read Full Article
Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 29 seconds into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 15 stops for his seventh shutout of the season. The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and beat Thatcher Demko with a slapshot. It was the […]