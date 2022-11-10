The paper bag had knitting supplies and a few other items. It was lost on highway 7. If found please call 902-227-5314.
Traffic Advisory:
The Town of Antigonish advises motorists to expect brief traffic delays on Friday, November 11, 2022 to accommodate the Remembrance Day Parade.
Just a reminder our annual auction is this Saturday. Here are a few items we will be auctioning.
Three @StFXAthletics Soccer X-Men and two @StFXAthletics Soccer X-Women players have been named as USports All-Canadians. https://bit.ly/3TqCF9B
Volunteers Recognized this Week at At a Ceremony in Halifax
Volunteers from across Nova Scotia were honoured at a special ceremony in Halifax this week. The event, hosted by Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc saw 70 Nova Scotians honoured in the 48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards Ceremony. There were 67 respresentative awards and three specialty awards for Youth Volunteer, Family Volunteer and Nova Scotia Strong. Local […]
Police Charge A Trenton Man on Weapons-Related Counts
Pictou County District RCMP say officers have arrested a Trenton man on weapons-related charges. Police say early Monday morning at around 4 a.m. RCMP, fire services and EHS personnel were called to a structure fire on Nelson Road in Millbrook, Pictou County. RCMP say when officers arrived, they were met by two men who stated […]
St. FX Takes Four Major AUS Season Awards
St. FX X-Men dominated the AUS football major awards and all-star selections. St. FX picked four of the seven major league awards. The Chris Flynn Trophy for Most Outstanding Player is X-Men second year Running Back Malcolm Bussey. The human kinetics student led the AUS in rushing, rushing yards , yards per game and rushing […]