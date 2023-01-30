If found please call 902-870-3843
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
RCMP is seeking info relating to mailboxes that were vandalized last night in Antigonish Co. Vandals travelled via Merland, Afton, Bayfield, Summerside, and Meadow Green roads before going to #Heatherton and #LochKatrine. Details? Contact 902-863-6500 or http://www.crimestoppers.ns.ca
Congratulations to this week’s online 50/50 winner, Daniel Draper!
Thanks to everyone who supported Athletics this week — the pot has reset and tickets are now available for next Friday’s draw at http://goxgo.ca/5050 #goxgo
Power has been restored in Sherbrooke and the Sherbrooke location of Highland Home Building Centre is now open.
East Coast Music Awards 2023 nominations are out9:07 am | Read Full Article
Nominations for the 2023 East Coast Music Awards are out and several artists with local connections are up for some hardware. Bingly and the Rogues with the Villians Theatre are up for Children`s entertainer of the year. Men of the Deeps are nominated for choral recording of the year for Remember the Miner. Madison Violet […]
Arrest made in Pictou County following traffic stop8:49 am | Read Full Article
On Monday, at approximately 4:00pm New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a Pictou County male who was wanted out of New Glasgow area on a province-wide arrest warrant. The arrest took place in Pictou County. The arrest was in relation to a January 10, investigation where New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on a […]
Sports Roundup – January 296:48 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sports: At the Keating Centre, the X-Men snapped a three game losing streak with an exciting 5-4 shootout win over the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. Subway Player of the game Matthew Struthers had a goal in regulation and another in the shootout, with line-mate Liam Hawel also scoring in regulation and […]