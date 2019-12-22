Lost: A copper/bronze coloured rear bumper from a Kia Soul. Lost on the 104 near Strait-Way Kia on Saturday. If found, please call 902-870-6452.
2019/12/21 5:45pm Update Armed Robbery Tara Inn
2019/12/21 NGRPolice looking for 2 male Caucasian suspects and 2014 Maroon coloured Toyota RAV4 NS plate GKU 563
Armed Robbery today early Saturday am Dec 21 , 5:42am at the Tara Inn New Glasgow, East River Rd
Call police at 902-752-1941 or anonymous crime stoppers 1-800-222-8477
New Glasgow Press Release – December 21, 20192:57 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Offers Heartfelt Thoughts to the Northern Pulp Employees New Glasgow, December 21, 2019 – “The refusal of Northern Pulp’s request for an extension by the Premier of Nova Scotia and the announcement of Northern Pulp’s closure is a serious blow to the economic and social fabric of our region”, says New Glasgow Mayor […]
Police seek New Glasgow armed robbery suspects10:11 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged armed robbery at the Tara Inn on East River Road this morning. Around 5:45 am, two men entered a guest room and left with an undisclosed amount of money and other property. No one was hurt. Suspects immediately […]
Sports Roundup – December 226:52 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS At the Wellness Centre, the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets edged out the Valley Wildcats 5-4, while the CB West Islanders beat the Halifax McDonalds 5-3. Today, it’s Pictou County’s turn to play the McDonalds at the Halifax Forum at 12:30 today, and the Islanders visit Cole Harbour at 11 am. Today, the […]