Lost: A Canon camera in a black bag. Call 902-863-0661.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Found on Nov 7: Proof of COVID Vaccination at the van selling fruit and vegetables & car pool off Exit 32 of the 104 Highway. If weather is good, will be there again Sunday Nov 14. If not there this day, call Rose at 902-957-6503 to make arrangements to return it.
Facilitator appointed for Upcoming Community Engagement Sess...12:45 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish selected Brighter Community Planning and Consulting to serve as a facilitator for the upcoming community engagement sessions regarding the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish into one municipal unit. Warden Owen McCarron said Brighter Community Planning and Consulting will be involved in community engagement to […]
Antigonish County Council Revises Development Agreement with...11:17 am | Read Full Article
During a regular monthly meeting last night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved and adopted a revision of the development agreement between the county and Nova Construction with respect to the construction of a large-scale highway-oriented commercial development. County Warden Owen McCarron said it is set to go up at the […]
Sports Roundup – November 13 *Updated 8:50 AM*5:56 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: The OUA champion Guelph Gryphons upended the AUS champion X-Women 32-12 in their consolation semifinal at the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship. With the victory, the X-Women end their season with an overall regular and post-season record of 5-5. The NIKE Top Performers in the game were Natalie Armatage for Guelph […]