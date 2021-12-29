Lost: Dark brown, slim, dressy cane, Walmart or Super Store area of New Glasgow. If found please call 902-396-5460
A Nova Scotia Health outreach vaccine clinic is being held today at @STFXUniversity offering Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 5+.
💪 Drop in today!
Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. FX University - Keating Centre Conference Rooms
1100 Convocation Blvd, Antigonish
Road conditions in the province today, drive carefully, for Carmie MacInnis Insurance Antigonish.
Looking back on 2021 Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the year has been a whirlwind. In the span of a few months, Morrow went from capturing the PC Party nomination in the riding, to winning a seat in the election, and appointed to cabinet as the Agriculture Minister. He says it’s been a lot of […]
For Central Nova MP Sean Fraser it has been a big year. Personally, his family increased by one with the birth of a son, Jack on July 4th. Fraser was re-elected in the recent federal election and was also appointed to cabinet as the Minister of Immigration. Fraser says there was also movement on a […]
Antigonish’s Randy Crouse is the recipient of the 2021 Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year Award. Created in 2001, the award is meant to recognize the contribution of a dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least ten years of volunteering within their provincial association. A post on the Baseball Canada Web site stated Crouse […]