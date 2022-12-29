Set of car keys with a Jeep tag on keychain. Possibly lost in or around Candid Brewing. If found, call 902-867-7504
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a number of projects were supported locally over the past year by the federal government including relief following post-tropical storm Fiona.https://bit.ly/3Q2eeyZ
Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson says it has been a busy year including government commitments on a number of local projects. She says over the next year, she looks forward to continuing the work government started. https://bit.ly/3YYKoPW
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says communities have responded as we emerged from the peak of the pandemic over the past year. But he says help is also there for those who are struggling. https://bit.ly/3WNDJ9x
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said the last 12 months have been busy and productive. Kelloway pointed to funding for green community infrastructure projects and active transportation projects in Antigonish, money for the new RoadHouse Creative Centre in Guysborough, as well as money set aside for post tropical storm Fiona funding. As for the next […]
Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said there were a lot of highlights over the last 12 months. Thompson, who was sworn in as MLA on August 31, 2021, called it a privilege to represent local residents, adding she was able to get to know her community far better during her mandate. […]
The Dallas Stars spotted the Montreal Canadiens the first two goals of the game, but stormed back with four unanswered markers to post a 4-2 N-H-L victory in Texas. Roope Hintz paced the Stars with two goals, while Wyatt Johnston and Joel Kiviranta added singles. Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Habs, who […]