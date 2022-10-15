Lost: a hot pink card holder/ wallet. Call (778) 847-5438 if found.
Missing Person Ethan Hillier 21-years-old, last seen October 14 in #Alma. He is 6-foot-1, brown hair. Call 902-485-4333 to remain anonymous 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or http://crimestoppers.ns.ca Pls share
Lost: a hot pink card holder/ wallet. Call (778) 847-5438 if found.
Lost: Credit Cards, at either Sobeys or the NSLC at Market Square. Call 902-580-9010.
Diesel rises more than 13 cents1:11 pm | Read Full Article
The price of diesel Is up again. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 13.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.52.5 in the eastern mainland and $2.53 on Cape Breton. The gasoline price is unchanged. Facebook Twitter
Efforts Underway to Ensure a Safe St. FX and Acadia Homecomi...1:34 pm | Read Full Article
A release from StFX University states the local school and Acadia University, the towns of Antigonish and Wolfville, and the Students’ Unions at both schools are working together to ensure Homecoming 2022 is safe for graduates, students, and citizens in both communities. Set for this week, with events organized by representatives from Alumni, Student […]
Sports Roundup – October 155:52 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: Hockey: The X-Women cruised to a 5-2 victory over the St. Thomas Tommies Friday night at the Grant-Harvey Centre. All their goals were scored in the opening period. The X-Women’s record is 2-0, with their next game tonight in Charlottetown against the UPEI Panthers. Meanwhile, in Charlottetown, the X-Men fell to […]