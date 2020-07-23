Lost: Snowball has been missing from the Brookland Street area since Friday, July 17th. She’s white with a grey marking on her forehead. Would greatly appreciate any tips on her whereabouts! Please call 902-968-1283.
Phone Scam Reported in Inverness County8:49 am | Read Full Article
RCMP is warning about a phone scam in Inverness County. Police say they have received reports from area residents where the caller states there are issues with their Social Insurance Number. The caller tells them unless personal information is given they could be arrested. The callers claim they are from a variety of federal agencies, […]
District of Guysborough Concerned about Traffic in the Boyls...8:24 am | Read Full Article
Traffic through the community of Boylston is raising concerns as large trucks and travellers navigate the hard turns and short sight lines on the only road connecting the Trans-Canada Highway with the District of Guysborough. On Wednesday, municipal councillors of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough passed a motion calling on the Department of […]
Two Local Officials honored by Hockey Nova Scotia12:39 pm | Read Full Article
A pair of hockey enthusiasts recently received recognition from Hockey Nova Scotia. Brent MacEachern, with the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, received the Jacques Comeau Award while Max Sinnis, with the Picotu County Minor Hockey Association, received the house coach of the year award. Facebook Twitter