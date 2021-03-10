Lost:
Cat, white with black patches, near the Monastery trailer court area. Please contact 902 232 2622
Mar 10: Subway Trivia: A survey of current remote workers asked about the things they miss most about the office. Being face to face with others topped the list. What came in at #7? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
In the latest provincial COVID-19 update, more information on the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, and Premier Iain Rankin intends to raise the issue of a regional bubble with provincial counterparts. http://bit.ly/3rBJ1FS
During an update today, Premier Iain Rankin said he was pleased to hear the province is receiving three times the amount of Pfizer vaccine at the end of march than expected. This will mean more first doses for more Nova Scotians. The premier said the topic of a regional Bubble will come up next week. […]
There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say three of the cases are in Central Zone and two are in Western Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There are 26 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital, in ICU. The […]
Two former varsity athletes with ties to St. FX University are among 18 participants selected for U Sports’ 2021-22 Female Apprentice Coach program. The program aims to increase the number of women in coaching positions across Canadian Universities. It matches apprentice coaches who have recently graduated with a head coach in one of 11 U […]