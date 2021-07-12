Lost: cell phone at Saltsprings Provincial Park. If found, please call or text 1-782-640-5578.
It could be a first in Canada. A new seasonal student-run business in Antigonish, Happy Cones, is now open. The trailer, located in the Antigonish Market Square parking lot is completely solar powered. Happy Cones will also be at various spots throughout the summer Entrepreneur Nicky Nicholson, a student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School […]
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 41-year-old Pictou County woman with Arson in connection with several suspicious fires in the area over the past year and a half. Police say the woman has been charged with seven counts of Arson, two counts of Arson-Disregard for Human Life and three counts of Mischief. Police say […]
The Antigonish Golf Club held its Clan Ranald Tournament on Sunday. A total of 17 teams participated in the net score event. The overall winners were Maria and John MacIsaac with a net score of 69. In Division 1, the first low net was Cathy and Gordon Beaton. In Division 2, the first low net […]