Lost: between Needs and Tim Hortons on James Street in Antigonish, a black cell phone. If found, please call 902-863-9668.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Nova Scotia Heritage Day honours the remarkable people who have contributed to the unique heritage of this province. Please join us on Feb. 15, 2021 as we honour Edward Francis Arab. The virtual ceremony will be available to watch at 9 a.m. on https://facebook.com/events/478752059817643.
Premier Pleased with the Low Number of COVID-19 cases4:46 pm | Read Full Article
During today’s COVID-19 update, Premier Stephen McNeil congratulated Nova Scotian’s for the low number of active cases, calling it very good news. He also said we can’t take the virus for granted, pointing to some of the troubles affecting other Atlantic provinces. McNeil also spoke about the province’s vaccine roll out program, noting it is […]
No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Province; Active Cases Down12:37 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,999 tests on Thursday. No infections were detected. The number of active cases have fallen to single digits with nine; down two from Thursday. One person is in hospital, in ICU. This week, 1,006 rapid-tests were administered at pop-up sites […]
Riverside International Speedway announces 2021 Dates for th...9:43 am | Read Full Article
The NAPA Sportsman Series will run exclusively at Riverside International Speedway in 2021 four times: June 12, July 23, August 21, and September 11. The June and September shows will see the sportsman division in a support class role while the July and August dates will see them as the feature event. All four sportsman […]