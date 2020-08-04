A cellphone and hearing aids were lost Saturday in downtown Antigonish.. If found, call 902-338-0654, or Crystal at 902-863-4276.
Province’s Police Watchdog to Investigate an Incident ...11:44 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer involved in a shooting in New Glasgow. At around 10:00 p.m. last night, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an incident on Washington Street, New Glasgow. As police arrived on scene, they located the man, a 25-year-old from Pictou County. During this time, it is […]
Motorists urged to Be Aware of Turtles Crossing Roads this S...11:39 am | Read Full Article
As more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we are beginning to explore more of our region and enjoy summer vacations . However as you venture out, you’re asked to keep an eye out for wildlife, such as turtles. Turtle populations in Canada are declining because of collisions with vehicles. In Nova Scotia, four species are either endangered, […]
Westville’s Lisa Haley to Coach Hungarian Women’...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]