A cell phone was lost Thursday in Antigonish. If found call 902-863-5997.
No new cases of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia11:57 am | Read Full Article
It’s another day of no new cases of COVID-19. The last new infection was identified more than a week ago, July 15th. There is one active case of the virus. That leaves the number of positive cases to date at 1,067; 63 have died. There’s no one in hospital with COVID-19 and no cases of […]
Masks will be Mandatory in Indoor Public Places6:06 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil and the province’s Chief Medical of Health, Dr. Robert Strang have announced that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places beginning next Friday, July 31st. McNeil says as we open our economy, schools and communities we must continue to be vigilant to minimize the impact of a second wave of […]
Two Local Officials honored by Hockey Nova Scotia12:39 pm | Read Full Article
A pair of hockey enthusiasts recently received recognition from Hockey Nova Scotia. Brent MacEachern, with the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, received the Jacques Comeau Award while Max Sinnis, with the Picotu County Minor Hockey Association, received the house coach of the year award. Facebook Twitter