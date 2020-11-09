An Ontario couple is creating a bursary for a local Antigonish student to attend @stfxuniversity. Lisa and Dean Baker say it is a way of saying thank-you to the kindness their son received from the community while he was in self-isolation. http://bit.ly/2U9ioZN
Inverness County native and entertainer Natalie MacMaster has been named a recipient of the province’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Nova Scotia. MacMaster, an award-winning musician who began her fiddling career at age 16 is one of six recipients that will be invested into the Order at a ceremony at Pier 21 on November […]
There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Provincial Health officials say the new infection is in the Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. While there is one new case in the province, the number of active cases is dropping, down four from from Sunday to 16. […]
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime Junior League: Weeks Crushers were beaten 5-2 by the Yarmouth Mariners. NS U15: Novas doubled the Cole Harbour Storm 2-1, while the Bombers were defeated 3-2 by Truro. The Novas and Bombers meet today at 11:30 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. NS U16: Cabot Highlanders defeated the Thunderbirds 4-3. NS U18: […]