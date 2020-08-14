Lost in the Tracadie area, a female black and white Shih Tzu. If you have found this dog, call (902) 232-2065.
Lost: a black, cracked Motorola phone. Lost Thursday evening at Cribbons Beach. Please call (902)870-4850 if found.
NSCC is offering a glimpse into what students can expect this fall. http://bit.ly/3aqtsZO
Education Department offers update on Back to School Plans1:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development provided an update on its back to school plan for the fall. Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Zach Churchill announced the province is investing an extra $40 million in education, which includes $29 million for more substitute teachers, $8.7 million for custodial staff, $1.4 million to […]
NSCC says programs this fall Will be Fully Online or through...12:55 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Community College announced it will offer programs either fully online or through a blended format with online and on-campus classes with no fully on-campus programs for the 2020-21 academic year. Taralee Hammond, associate vice president of student services and academic supports for NSCC, said their fall enrollment is stable at this point and […]
BonMac Online Auction11:19 am | Read Full Article
The Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links is taking their auction online this year! Auction is live until August 31st AND they will be updating and adding items daily! Visit the auction website below to see all the amazing prize packages available. www.32auctions.com/organizations/67381/auctions/83899?t=all Facebook Twitter