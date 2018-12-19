A German Short-hair Pointer was lost in the Loch Katrine area. Her name is Willow and she is very friendly. If found, please call 902-783-2813.
School cancellation this morning, Pleasant Bay SchoolClasses cancelled, due to a physical plant issue.
Happy Birthday Bridget Murphy, Summerside Road, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Antigonish County Warden To Visit Every District to Garner F...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is getting better acquainted with residents across the municipality. One of the early stops in what McCarron calls the warden’s tour took place in Havre Boucher last month and about 40 people made it out. He said the idea is to visit all of the county’s districts over the next […]
Antigonish County Investigates Possible Ban on Single Use Pl...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County council will look at a potential ban on single use plastic bags next month. The matter came up at a recent joint council meeting between the County and Town of Antigonish. Both bodies elected to send the matter to their respective staffs. Following Wednesday’s regular meeting of county council, Warden Owen McCarron said […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]