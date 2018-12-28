Inglis Jewellers
Lost Dog – Dec 28

Lost in the Sutherland / Telford area (New Glasgow): a 4 month old German Sheppard/Lab/Pitbull mix. She is blond colored and wearing a black collar. She answers to Zoe. If you have seen Zoe, please help get her home. The number to call is 902-301-6186 if you’ve seen her.