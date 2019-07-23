Lost: dog – July 23

LOST DOG: a female Airedale Terrier mix, about 35lbs and wearing a red collar. Luna is a rescue from Mexico, visiting from Ontario and is very very skittish. She will hide under things when she’s nervous. Please check your yards, under decks, outbuildings, shrubbery, etc. Please report any sightings immediately to Emma at 416-566-5316 or 902-386-2519.
Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr B Bulldog toonie tumble for July 22nd, #1561 was drawn and PLAYED. Congratulations to Johnathan DeYoung winning $3442. Next draw July 29th. Play your toonie to win.
Happy Birthday JR George of Peasbrook, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to be be cl...12:50 pm | Read Full Article
The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of the weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will not be accepting patients from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There are no physicians available to cover shifts. Anyone with urgent medical needs should […]
Funding Announced for Home Support by Province12:47 pm | Read Full Article
Home support workers got a shot in the arm from the province with funding available for safety equipment and training. Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the approximately $1.9 million in funding, calling it an example of the government’s commitment to the continuing care sector. The funding comes from […]
Sports Roundup – July 216:38 am | Read Full Article
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]