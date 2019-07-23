Shine Factory
Lost: dog – July 23

LOST DOG: a female Airedale Terrier mix, about 35lbs and wearing a red collar. Luna is a rescue from Mexico, visiting from Ontario and is very very skittish. She will hide under things when she’s nervous. Please check your yards, under decks, outbuildings, shrubbery, etc. Please report any sightings immediately to Emma at 416-566-5316 or 902-386-2519.