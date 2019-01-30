Lost: Dog Linacy Pictou County.

Lost: In Linacy, Verhagen’s Trailer Court area. Small to medium short tan/white mixed breed dog. Body shaped like miniature greyhound, short hair, very slender with a face similar to a Jack Russel. His name is Jackson and is very friendly. He has been gone since Monday afternoon. Last seen around the East Pictou School, Exit 27 area Tuesday (Jan 29). If anyone has seen him phone or text 902-931-0230.